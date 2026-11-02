Home / Companies / News / Corning to expand optical connectivity manufacturing in India amid AI rush

Corning to expand optical connectivity manufacturing in India amid AI rush

The US-based company plans to add capacity at its Pune facility by 2027 as demand for optical fibre and connectivity products rises from AI data centres and telecom networks

internet, internet speed, optical fibre
premium
Corning plans to expand its optical connectivity manufacturing capacity in India to meet rising demand from AI data centres and telecom networks, with its new Pune facility expected to come online in 2027. | Photo: Bloomberg
Gulveen Aulakh
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 11:07 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
Corning Inc, the New York-headquartered optical fibre maker more popular for making Gorilla glass for smart devices, intends to expand its  optical connectivity manufacturing capacities in India to cater to growing artificial intelligence (AI) data centre demand. With its second manufacturing facility in Pune ready to cater to global clients, more than a decade after it set up the first one in the southern city, Corning is preparing to add an adjacent facility.
 
“The newer capacity that we are going to lay the foundation for on Tuesday is much larger. The additional capacity is expected to come online in 2027,” said Sudhir Pillai, managing director and president, India, Middle East, and Africa, in an interaction.
 
The second facility will make optical connectivity products for data centre and telecommunications (telecom) network apps, which will complement the 2012 facility, which makes optical fibre. The company did not share the investments it has made or plans to make or the production capacity of the facilities.
 
“The demand has been growing substantially over the past two years for the fibre, both because of telecom and because of the AI data centres that’s coming up in India, and we believe this will at least continue for the next few years,” Pillai said.
 
Calling India an important growth market, Pillai said that demand for fibre from telecom firms was sustaining. However, demand from data centres, and increasingly AI data centres, was rising at a much faster pace.
 
“We are now one of the fastest growing regions because our customers are now shifting and they’re manufacturing across India. And traditionally, our approach has always been to follow the customer. We are seeing mobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in India. We are seeing pharmaceutical companies asking for more glass, and hence we see a lot of growth happening for us in India,” the top executive said.
 
Corning has inked partnerships with Meta, Amazon, and Nvidia for manufacturing optical fibre, cable, and connectivity solutions in the US, which will be used to build data centres, including AI native data centres.
 
Pillai said that the company was open to setting up a facility for making display glass panels for televisions, but on the pre-condition that television panel fabricators be set up first. “As and when India will come up with a display fabrication, you will see the big announcements by Corning. Our ears are on the ground and we keep working with the ecosystem partners, with the government, and to see what’s happening in display, because we would like to partner as and when the display happens in India,” he added.
 
Corning will begin producing cover glass or screen protectors for smartphones in India through a joint venture with local player Optiemus for local use as well as exports, depending on the maker of the devices.
 
On being asked whether this would encourage the company to explore Gorilla Glass manufacturing, Pillai said the decision will be dependent on price economics, scale, as well as the ecosystem developing in the country. “We would love to reverse integrate as and when the economies or the scales become right, or as and when the market matures. We would like to do that because these are all very capex intensive,” he added.
 
The company also makes glass used in pharmaceutical vials, vaccines, and ceramic substrates and filters that are used to filter out air in internal combustion engines. Pillai added that the company was discussing with auto makers to bring in BS-VII compliant products ahead of their mandatory installations as directed by the government. “As and when the regulations happen, the BS-VII vehicles have to be starting to come out in the market, we have to start supplying those BS-VII products at least eight months in advance,” he added.
 
Corning recently shared its plan to grow sales to an annualised run rate of $20 billion by the end of 2026, $30 billion by the end of 2028, and $40 billion by the end of 2030, while growing earnings faster than sales and delivering significantly higher returns on invested capital and substantially more free cash flow. 
 
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Premium stories handpicked daily by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Darius Khambata to exit Tata Trusts, calls September 17 a day of 'infamy'

Coal India files DRHP to sell 10% stake in subsidiary SECL through IPO

MobiKwik aims to double lending revenue share to 50%, says CEO Bipin Singh

Azim Premji Foundation launches programme to support social startups

Vimag Labs bets on magnet-free motors, eyes ₹100 cr revenue in FY28

Topics :Artificial intelligenceOptical Fibre Cablemanufacturing

First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 9:05 PM IST

Next Story