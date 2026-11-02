Corning to expand optical connectivity manufacturing in India amid AI rush

“We are now one of the fastest growing regions because our customers are now shifting and they’re manufacturing across India. And traditionally, our approach has always been to follow the customer. We are seeing mobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) in India. We are seeing pharmaceutical companies asking for more glass, and hence we see a lot of growth happening for us in India,” the top executive said.

Pillai said that the company was open to setting up a facility for making display glass panels for televisions, but on the pre-condition that television panel fabricators be set up first. “As and when India will come up with a display fabrication, you will see the big announcements by Corning. Our ears are on the ground and we keep working with the ecosystem partners, with the government, and to see what’s happening in display, because we would like to partner as and when the display happens in India,” he added.