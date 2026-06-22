Corporate order flows sharply down amid West Asia conflict: CMIE

There is room for industrial capex to pick up over long term, said Sumat Chopra, partner at consultancy firm Kearney and head of their private equity and mergers and acquisitions practice for India. India remains cost-competitive and could benefit from a number of industries shifting out of Europe. The increased volume of business in sectors like aerospace, defence, and electronics manufacturing, would likely result in increased investments down the years. It also helps that many Indian manufacturers are looking to source from closer home, he said. “Supply chains are slowly but surely getting localised,” he said.