Court orders probe into alleged illegal fly ash dumping by Vedanta unit

Environmental compliance and industrial waste management practices at Vedanta Aluminium’s Jharsuguda unit in Odisha have come under judicial scrutiny after a local court directed the police to register a case and investigate allegations of illegal coal fly-ash dumping in a restricted area near the Bheden river.

In an order, the judicial magistrate first class, Jharsuguda, directed the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Badmal police station to register a first information report (FIR) and conduct an investigation based on a complaint petition filed by environmental activist Satyanarayan Rao against Vedanta.

The complainant alleged that coal fly ash was being illegally dumped in a restricted zone of the Bheden river system, resulting in environmental degradation and posing risks to public health and water resources. “The company is engaged in massive illegal dumping of coal fly ash in unauthorised areas, especially encroaching upon the Bheden and Ib riverbanks, different restricted places upstream of the Mahanadi river, as well as forest and agricultural land, in violation of environmental laws,” alleged Rao, president of Anchalik Paribesh Suraksha Sangh.

Vedanta authorities denied the allegations of fly-ash dumping at unauthorised locations. “We have not received the court order. Since the matter is sub judice, it would not be appropriate to comment. However, the leakage in the pipeline has been repaired,” a spokesperson for the company said. On the penalty for alleged illegal water extraction, the spokesperson said the company had already submitted its response to the penalty notice issued by the Department of Water Resources and that there had been no further communication from the department. The court said that the complainant had earlier submitted a written FIR to Badmal police station but alleged that no action had been taken. After examining the complaint petition and affidavit, the court observed that the allegations disclosed cognisable offences warranting a police investigation.

The order referred to offences under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including negligent acts endangering life, fouling water in public reservoirs, making the atmosphere noxious to health, criminal breach of trust, criminal intimidation, and obscene acts. “Keeping in view the nature of the allegations, this court thinks it appropriate that there should be an investigation by the police in the interest of justice,” the order said. The magistrate also ordered that the original complaint petition be forwarded to the IIC, Badmal police station, with instructions to register the case and submit a compliance report. The court-directed investigation comes at a time when Vedanta Aluminium is already facing regulatory action over alleged unauthorised extraction of water from the Bheden river system. In April this year, the Odisha government served a demand notice of ₹233.11 crore on Vedanta Aluminium, alleging illegal withdrawal of water from the river for nearly a year.

The demand includes water charges, interest, and a sixfold penalty. According to an assessment by the Department of Water Resources, the company allegedly drew more than 3 million cubic metres of water every month between May 2025 and April 2026 without authorisation. The court order assumes significance against the backdrop of recent allegations by local residents and environmental activists that industrial waste and ash-laden slurry entered the Bheden river system through a damaged pipeline connected to ash disposal infrastructure. Villagers in the region have repeatedly raised concerns over illegal extraction of water from the river and contamination of agricultural land, water bodies, and groundwater sources due to ash disposal activities around the industrial complex. Environmental groups have alleged that fly-ash deposits in ecologically sensitive zones pose long-term risks to aquatic ecosystems and public health.