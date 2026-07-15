Covering 'missing middle' can fix India's insurance gap: Sangita Reddy

The first priority is primary and preventive healthcare. The benefits may take three to five years to materialise, but they can substantially reduce the disease burden. The second is infrastructure. While India’s bed-to-population ratio remains inadequate, expanding capacity must go hand in hand with preventive healthcare, yoga, and the appropriate integration of traditional systems to improve productivity. The third is universal financial protection, especially for the “missing middle”, which is neither covered by government schemes nor adequately insured. The government could partially subsidise insurance for this segment, leveraging India's cost-effective private healthcare system while reducing out-of-pocket expenditure.