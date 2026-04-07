Shyam Metalics' Odisha unit sealed over violations of pollution norms

In a stringent enforcement action, the pollution control administration sealed multiple units of Shyam Metalics and Energy Limited at its Rengali plant in Odisha’s Sambalpur district. This is perhaps the first instance in the state where such a large industrial facility has faced closure for alleged violations of pollution norms.

Official sources said seven furnaces of the ferro alloy plant, two units of the steel melting shop, Unit-II of the pellet plant and TRL kilns-III, IV and VI were shut down as part of the enforcement action on Monday. The process is ongoing to seal an equal number of furnaces and other such units on Tuesday.

Why did CPCB order closure of the plant? The action was taken a week after the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) issued a detailed closure direction, mandating immediate suspension of operations citing serious and continued non-compliance with environmental regulations. “The CPCB’s action came after repeated inspections and notices failed to elicit adequate corrective measures from the company. The company uses the traditional direct reduction (DR) process for producing iron, which creates huge pollution. We have been serving notices for over two years now. The closure action was initiated because no compliance was in sight,” said Satyanarayan Nanda, regional officer, state pollution control board, Sambalpur.

Shyam Metalics is one of India’s leading and fastest growing integrated multi-metal producing companies with a strong focus on carbon steel, stainless steel, speciality alloys and aluminium foil. The company operates seven manufacturing facilities in Odisha, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand with both forward and backward steel manufacturing capabilities. What violations were flagged by CPCB? Underlining the gravity of violations at its Rengali unit, the closure order by CPCB explicitly pointed out that integrated iron and steel plants fall under “one of the 17 categories of highly polluting industries having potential threat to cause adverse effect on the water and air quality.

According to the order (reviewed by Business Standard), stack emissions (particulate matter) in the stack attached DRI-I and II and AFBC Boiler, was found to be 99 mg/Nm3 against prescribed standard of 50 mg/Nm3 during an inspection in 2025. Among the major lapses was the absence of secondary fume extraction systems in multiple steel melting shops and ferro alloy furnaces, with one unit operating without adequate fume extraction system and without fully functional air-pollution control device (APCD). A prior direction issued in May 2025 had called for augmentation of air pollution control systems. The company was also asked to install online continuous emission and effluent monitoring systems (OCEMS) and ensure real-time data connectivity with CPCB and OSPCB servers, but compliance remained inadequate.

What did recent inspections reveal? A fresh inspection conducted on March 17 and 18 this year revealed widespread violations across critical environmental parameters. The CPCB found that the unit had not complied with the CPCB directions of 2025 and continued to operate with deficient pollution control infrastructure. The inspection also highlighted significant fugitive emissions due to uncovered conveyor belts and lack of dust suppression systems. In one instance, CPCB observed that “significant dust emissions were escaping the unit’s premises, impacting the surrounding environment,” particularly during material handling operations. Serious violations were also found in wastewater management. Despite a mandated zero liquid discharge (ZLD) condition, inspectors recorded multiple instances of potential effluent discharge beyond the plant boundary. The inspection flagged a damaged boundary wall that “appears to be utilised for the unauthorised diversion of ash wastewater/slurry.” A bypass drain connected to a high-capacity wastewater treatment plant was also found discharging untreated water externally, raising concerns of contamination.

Apart from this, the plant failed to install a mandatory sewage treatment plant (STP) for domestic wastewater, violating both environmental clearance and consent conditions. The CPCB observed that the unit has not installed an STP of 400 KLD as mandated, indicating systemic gaps in wastewater handling. What other compliance gaps were identified? Hazardous waste management emerged as another major area of concern as officials found that hazardous materials, including tarry residues and used oil waste, were being stored in open areas without proper containment. “Such practices constitute a direct violation of the Hazardous and Other Wastes Rules, 2016. More than 50 drums of hazardous waste were found without labelling, cover, or protective infrastructure,” the report stated.

The CPCB also flagged improper classification of coal tar residue as solid waste instead of hazardous waste, absence of adequate storage capacity, and failure to maintain records of generation and disposal. Further lapses included non-submission of the annual ash audit report for 2024-25, unauthorised operation of unapproved units, and deviation from consented configurations of pollution control systems. Environmental safeguards related to solid waste and slag management were also found wanting. The inspection also pointed out the absence of impermeable lining in slag storage areas and a lack of systems to prevent groundwater contamination. The unit had not submitted groundwater monitoring reports or complied with CPCB guidelines on slag management, raising long-term environmental concerns, the report indicated.

What happens next for the company? In its order dated March 30, the CPCB directed that operations will remain suspended until full compliance is ensured and all deficiencies are rectified. The company has been asked to submit a notarised compliance report within 30 days, failing which further legal action may be initiated under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986. The pollution control officials, accompanied by police personnel, entered the premises to execute the closure order, while allowing employees engaged in office-related work to move in and out upon verification of valid identity cards. The closure process was carried out in the presence of Sambalpur sub-collector Pushpanjali Panda, sub-divisional police officer Tophan Bag and company representatives.