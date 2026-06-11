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Craft chocolate startup Manam raises $9 mn to expand retail footprint

The Hyderabad-based company, which works with more than 250 cacao farmers in Andhra Pradesh, plans to open new stores in the Delhi-NCR region

Manam Chocolate
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Manam Chocolate (Photo: Company Website)
Peerzada Abrar
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 9:58 PM IST
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Manam Chocolate, a craft chocolate brand owned by Distinct Origins Pvt. Ltd., has raised $9 million in a Series A funding round led by Omnivore, with participation from the Turner Morrison consortium.
 
Founded in 2021 by Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Chaitanya Muppala, a Level 3 Certified Chocolate Taster accredited by the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting, Manam Chocolate operates retail locations in New Delhi and Hyderabad, including its Manam Chocolate Karkhana in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. The brand also sells directly to consumers across India through its online channels.
 
The latest capital infusion will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion plans through the launch of new retail spaces in the Delhi-NCR region over the next 12 months.
 
“This investment marks an important milestone in our journey to build a globally respected Indian craft chocolate company rooted deeply in origin,” said Chaitanya Muppala, founder, Manam Chocolate, and chief executive officer (CEO), Distinct Origins Pvt. Ltd.
 
“Over the last few years, we have focused on strengthening every part of the value chain — from cacao cultivation and fermentation to chocolate making — and developed multiple retail models,” he said.
 
He added that the investor support would help the company scale operations, strengthen its presence in key markets and continue showcasing the potential of Indian cacao to audiences in India and globally.
 
Manam Chocolate said it takes ownership of the entire value chain, from cacao farming and fermentation to chocolate making and the creation of a growing range of confectionery products.
 
The process begins at the source through its parent company, Distinct Origins Pvt. Ltd., which partners with a network of more than 250 farmers cultivating over 3,000 acres of cacao farms in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, India’s largest cacao-growing region.
 
At the heart of this origin story is the Distinct Origins Cacao Fermentery, located in Tadikalapudi, West Godavari, a state-of-the-art facility and one of the largest of its kind in the world.
 
The company said science-led interventions and proprietary technology are used at the facility to unlock the full flavour potential of Indian cacao. This work has helped reveal a previously untapped spectrum of Indian cacao profiles.
 
“Premium consumer brands like Manam Chocolate, anchored by a strong farmer-partnered supply chain, demonstrate how origin-led value addition can improve livelihoods at the farm level while reducing commodity price volatility,” said Reihem Roy, partner, Omnivore.
 
“As climate pressures reshape global cacao supply, investment in alternative, high-quality origins such as India represents both a commercial opportunity and a contribution to a more resilient global food system,” Roy added.
   

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Topics :chocolatechocolate makersCompany News

First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 9:58 PM IST

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