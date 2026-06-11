Craft chocolate startup Manam raises $9 mn to expand retail footprint

Manam Chocolate, a craft chocolate brand owned by Distinct Origins Pvt. Ltd., has raised $9 million in a Series A funding round led by Omnivore, with participation from the Turner Morrison consortium.

Founded in 2021 by Hyderabad-based entrepreneur Chaitanya Muppala, a Level 3 Certified Chocolate Taster accredited by the International Institute of Chocolate and Cacao Tasting, Manam Chocolate operates retail locations in New Delhi and Hyderabad, including its Manam Chocolate Karkhana in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills. The brand also sells directly to consumers across India through its online channels.

The latest capital infusion will be used to accelerate the company’s expansion plans through the launch of new retail spaces in the Delhi-NCR region over the next 12 months.

He added that the investor support would help the company scale operations, strengthen its presence in key markets and continue showcasing the potential of Indian cacao to audiences in India and globally.

“Over the last few years, we have focused on strengthening every part of the value chain — from cacao cultivation and fermentation to chocolate making — and developed multiple retail models,” he said.

“This investment marks an important milestone in our journey to build a globally respected Indian craft chocolate company rooted deeply in origin,” said Chaitanya Muppala, founder, Manam Chocolate, and chief executive officer (CEO), Distinct Origins Pvt. Ltd.

Manam Chocolate said it takes ownership of the entire value chain, from cacao farming and fermentation to chocolate making and the creation of a growing range of confectionery products.

The process begins at the source through its parent company, Distinct Origins Pvt. Ltd., which partners with a network of more than 250 farmers cultivating over 3,000 acres of cacao farms in the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, India’s largest cacao-growing region.