'Credit card growth will come from credible, smaller banks beyond top 5'

It is important to understand the context behind the notion that credit cards are slowing down and UPI is taking volume away. About 15 years ago, when there was no UPI or RuPay, there were just two or three international competitors in India. Fewer people had credit cards, probably 10-15 million. It was a very small field of play where people were actually using cards or had an understanding of cards or digital payments at large. Today, there are 110 million credit cards, with 55-60 million unique users. The market has only grown from 20 million to 60 million for a population of almost 1.5 billion.