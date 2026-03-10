CreditAccess Grameen to scale overseas borrowings to $400 mn a year

Microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen Ltd plans to increase its international borrowings to $400 million per annum in the next two to three years, up from the current level of $300 million. This move is part of plans to diversify the resource pool and support the target of growing the asset book to Rs 50,000 crore by December 2028. At present, most of its overseas funding comes through external commercial borrowings (ECBs).

This week CreditAccess, a non-banking financial company–microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI), signed a syndicated social loan facility of $75 million, qualifying as an ECB under the automatic route of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). HSBC acted as sole mandated lead arranger for the fund raise and secured participations from HSBC (GIFT City), Doha Bank, State Bank (Mauritius), Bank of China, and National Development Bank Plc (Sri Lanka).

Nilesh Dalvi, chief financial officer, CreditAccess Grameen, told Business Standard, “We should be raising around $400 million of foreign funds every year. Some of it will also go for the repayment of our past loans and some of it will go for obviously the business growth.” The overseas borrowing in the current financial year (FY26) will be around $300 million. This would mean the company’s borrowing requirements in FY2025-26 through foreign sources will be over 15 per cent. The outstanding foreign borrowings will be around $600-650 million by the end of this financial year (March 2026). The share of foreign borrowings has increased from nine per cent five years ago to 24 per cent now, Dalvi said.