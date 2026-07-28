Crisil upgrades Vedanta Power's long-term bank facility rating to AA+

Vedanta Power on Tuesday said rating agency Crisil has upgraded the rating on the company's guaranteed long-term bank facilities, highlighting that the post-demerger structure provides greater strategic focus and enhanced financial flexibility across its businesses.

In a statement, the company said Crisil has upgraded Vedanta Power's guaranteed long-term bank facilities to CRISIL AA+ (CE)/Stable from CRISIL AA (CE), while reaffirming its standalone long-term rating at CRISIL AA-/Stable and short-term rating at CRISIL A1+.

The rating upgrade follows the successful completion of the Vedanta Group's demerger and reflects Vedanta Power's strengthened credit profile, diversified thermal power portfolio, healthy liquidity position and strategic importance, according to the statement.