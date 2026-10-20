Growth prospects remain strong for Crompton Greaves Consumer: Brokerages

Aided by low single-digit price hikes and double-digit growth across segments, the company reported sales growth of 18 per cent year-on-year and also registered its highest-ever exports in a quarter, with a 70 per cent jump year-on-year.

Brokerages remain positive on the company’s long-term growth prospects, supported by steady demand across segments and cost management-led margin gains.

At the current price of Rs 208.9, the stock is valued at just under 20 times its FY28 earnings estimates.

Water heaters gained market share, while solar pump growth remained muted due to lower PM-KUSUM order inflows. A potential recovery is expected under PM-KUSUM 2.0.

Growth in BLDC fans was driven by portfolio interventions, improved distribution and increasing consumer preference for energy-efficient products.

This was led by 40 per cent growth in brushless direct current (BLDC) fans, double-digit growth in residential, agricultural and specialty pumps, and more than 20 per cent growth in small domestic appliances.

Crompton’s electrical consumer durables (ECD) segment, which accounts for about 80 per cent of revenue, reported 19.2 per cent growth over the year-ago period.

Analysts led by Sanjeev Kumar Singh of the brokerage believe the refreshed brand identity and cost efficiencies should support long-term growth and margin expansion, with management targeting an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 11-12 per cent by FY29.

Motilal Oswal Research remains constructive on Crompton’s growth prospects, supported by BLDC fan penetration, improving product mix, and the scale-up of solar rooftop and wires.

The business also recorded market-share gains in mixer grinders, glass cooktops and pressure cookers.

Revenue at acquired subsidiary Butterfly Gandhimathi grew 16.6 per cent year-on-year, driven by pressure cookers, induction cooktops, mixer grinders and electric rice cookers.

The lighting segment posted revenue growth of 14.3 per cent, driven by ceiling lights and outdoor lighting in business-to-consumer (B2C), and industrial and indoor commercial lighting in business-to-business (B2B).

ECD margins increased 100 basis points year-on-year to 11.6 per cent, while margins at the Butterfly Gandhimathi business declined 30 basis points to 7.4 per cent on higher advertising spend.

Segment-wise, lighting Ebit margin declined 260 basis points year-on-year to 12.9 per cent due to B2B orders at pre-contracted prices.

The company was, however, able to improve Ebitda margin by 40 basis points year-on-year to 9 per cent due to cost savings.

This was partly offset by price hikes of 11-16 per cent undertaken across categories during H1FY27, with 80 per cent of inflation passed on.

The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 300.

Elara Research lowered its earnings estimates by 3 per cent for FY27, 2 per cent for FY28 and 4 per cent for FY29, factoring in margin pressure from cost inflation and a higher mix of the solar portfolio, which operates at the lower end of the company’s margin band compared with its core portfolio.

The brokerage retained a ‘buy’ rating but lowered its target price to Rs 325.

Nomura Research marginally raised its FY27 revenue growth estimates for ECD and lighting to 13 per cent from 10-12 per cent earlier, factoring in price hikes.