CSM Tech wins $174,000 deal to digitise Mozambique's Beira trade corridor

CSM Tech Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of CSM Technologies Limited, a multinational GovTech company delivering digital public infrastructure (DPI) solutions across emerging economies, has secured a $174,000 mandate from TradeMark Africa (TMA) for the design, development and deployment of the Mozambique Transport and Trade Observatory (TTO) for the Beira Corridor.

The Beira Corridor is a strategic trade route connecting the Port of Beira in Mozambique with Zimbabwe and extending trade links to Malawi, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). It is important for land-linked economies that depend on efficient access to regional and international markets.

As part of the project, a centralised digital platform will be created to provide corridor authorities and stakeholders with near real-time visibility into cargo movement, transport performance, delays, bottlenecks and other trade indicators.

According to CSM's exchange filings, the need for better data and visibility arose after a TradeMark Africa-supported diagnostic study conducted in March involving more than 1,000 truck drivers. The study found that while travel times along parts of the corridor could average six to seven hours, performance varied significantly, with delays concentrated around the Port of Beira and the Machipanda border. The economic impact of bottlenecks and non-tariff barriers was high, as baseline transport costs estimated at $1,600–$1,960 per trip could rise to $4,000 or more under conditions of high delays. The new observatory is designed to address this coordination challenge by creating a single, evidence-based view of corridor performance.

CSM Tech will design and deploy a secure, web-based, microservices-oriented platform featuring interactive KPI dashboards, GIS-based corridor mapping, automated alerts, reporting and data analytics. The system will integrate priority information from port, road, rail, customs and other relevant trade and transport systems across Mozambique and neighbouring countries. Priyadarshi Pany, managing director and CEO of CSM Technologies Ltd, said the Beira Corridor is a vital economic artery for Southern Africa, and its efficiency depends on the quality and timeliness of information available to decision-makers. “Trade corridors generate enormous amounts of operational data, but its value is limited when information remains fragmented across institutions and systems. The Beira Corridor Observatory will bring these data streams together to create a common operating picture for stakeholders. The platform can help transform corridor monitoring from a largely reactive exercise into a more proactive and evidence-led process by combining data integration, GIS, analytics and automated alerts,” he said.

A centralised data warehouse, supported by a four-stage data validation workflow, will be developed to help improve the reliability and consistency of information available to corridor stakeholders. The solution will also be hosted within Mozambican data centres, supporting data sovereignty and compliance with applicable local data protection requirements. The assignment comes at a time when African governments and regional institutions are emphasising digital trade facilitation and data-driven corridor management. TradeMark Africa’s Mozambique programme considers the Beira Corridor a critical transit route and is supporting interventions aimed at reducing the time, cost and complexity of trade. The World Bank has also identified the Beira and Nacala corridors as important avenues for increasing regional trade and reducing trade costs in Southern Africa. Its Southern Africa Trade and Connectivity Project was designed to improve regional trade coordination, reduce trade costs and time, strengthen regional value chains and improve access to infrastructure in Mozambique and Malawi.