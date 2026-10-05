CSM Technologies deploys nationwide mineral royalty system in Kenya

CSM Technologies, a leading GovTech company delivering digital public infrastructure (DPI) solutions across emerging economies, has developed and deployed a nationwide Royalty Management System (RMS) for Kenya, providing the country’s mining authorities with a digital platform for declaration, assessment, payment and monitoring of mineral royalties.

The system, implemented through CSM Tech Limited, the company’s wholly owned Kenyan subsidiary, has gone live for the State Department for Mining, Government of Kenya. The deployment will strengthen transparency in mineral revenue collection and enable more efficient administration of royalties across the East African country.

The digital transformation comes at a time when Kenya’s mining and quarrying sector is witnessing a sharp recovery. According to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics’ 2026 Economic Survey, the sector grew 14.9 per cent in 2025 after contracting 7.8 per cent in 2024. The State Department for Mining reported mineral exports of about $220 million in 2024-25, generating KSh 991.3 million in royalties.

The RMS has been developed to support the implementation of Kenya’s Mining Act Cap 306, under which holders of mineral rights are required to pay royalties on minerals produced and sold. Under the country’s revenue-sharing framework, 70 per cent of royalty proceeds goes to the national government, 20 per cent to county governments and 10 per cent to host communities, making effective collection and transparent distribution important to ensuring that mineral wealth translates into public and community benefits. According to Bhubaneswar-headquartered CSM Technologies, the digital platform allows mineral-right holders and licensed dealers to undertake the royalty compliance process online. Users can register and manage their profiles, submit royalty declarations, receive automated assessments, generate invoices, make digital payments and track their compliance status. The system also provides access to authenticated transaction records and information on penalties and outstanding liabilities.

The company has undertaken end-to-end responsibilities for the project, including solution design, development, deployment, capacity building, knowledge transfer and post-go-live support. “Mineral royalties are more than a revenue stream. They are a mechanism through which a nation's natural wealth is converted into public value for governments, communities and future generations,” said Priyadarshi Pany, managing director and CEO of CSM Technologies. He said the project demonstrated the growing global confidence in India’s digital public infrastructure capabilities and the potential of GovTech solutions to strengthen governance in emerging economies. The digital platform provides real-time visibility into royalty accruals, collections and compliance trends. Its integration with mining licence records and use of role-based access and secure audit trails are expected to reduce manual intervention, improve reconciliation and strengthen accountability in the management of mineral revenues.

The rollout has been designed to cover the diverse nature of Kenya’s mining industry, including large mining companies, mid-sized operators and artisanal and small-scale miners. The State Department for Mining is facilitating registration, onboarding and technical assistance through Madini House in Nairobi and county mining offices. Subhendu Kumar Mohapatra, director (MEA), sales, CSM Technologies Limited, said Kenya's RMS is a strong example of how digital innovation can simplify regulatory compliance while improving transparency and accountability. "The platform creates a single source of truth for all royalty-related transactions and provides a scalable framework for modern mineral governance," he said. The Kenyan project builds on CSM Technologies’ experience in digital mining administration in India. The company has implemented RajMines for the Rajasthan Department of Mines and Geology, which it said has facilitated more than 20.5 million digital transit permits, besides the Integrated Mines and Minerals Management System (i3MS) for Odisha and Khanij Online for Chhattisgarh.