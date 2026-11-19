Cyient Semiconductors on Thursday said it has approved a $10 million strategic equity investment from GlobalFoundries, a global semiconductor manufacturer enabling AI at scale from the cloud to the physical world.

The investment will be at the same pre-money equity valuation of $490 million as Cyient Semiconductors' recent funding round led by Edelweiss, with a post-money equity valuation of $510 million, the company said in an exchange filing.

The investment will enable Cyient Semiconductors to expand its turnkey application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) capabilities, accelerate custom silicon development and strengthen long-term wafer supply assurance and supply chain resilience.

Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors, said the investment would help the company accelerate innovation, strengthen its engineering capabilities and scale its global customer engagements.