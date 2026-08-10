Dabur accuses FSSAI of favouring rivals over '100%' product claims

Dabur India has reportedly accused the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) of favouring other manufacturers through its restrictions on “100 per cent” claims on food products. The company has said compliance with the order could put inventory worth ₹150 crore at risk.

The allegations form part of Dabur's petition before the Delhi High Court, Moneycontrol reported on Monday, citing legal documents it reviewed.

The dispute follows an FSSAI order restricting the sale of products carrying claims including “100 per cent Pure”, “100 per cent Natural”, “100 per cent Purity Guaranteed” and “100 per cent Organic”. The regulator said such claims were ambiguous, unverifiable and could mislead consumers.

Delhi HC stays FSSAI order The Delhi High Court last week stayed the FSSAI order until August 24 and said Dabur should have been heard before the direction was issued. The court granted interim relief after hearing both sides. Dabur's petition challenged the manner in which the regulator issued the order. The company said it was not given an opportunity to explain its position and alleged that FSSAI had not first issued a show-cause or improvement notice. FSSAI defended its action before the court, saying an improvement notice had been issued to Dabur. Its counsel also referred to an earlier dispute over Dabur's “100 per cent” claims for fruit juice, in which the High Court had declined interim protection.

In a statement on social media, Dabur described the matter as a “technical issue” concerning the use of “100%” on product labels and said it did not question the quality or safety of its products. The company said it was engaging with authorities to resolve the matter. Dabur challenges regulator's reasoning Dabur has also challenged the basis for treating standalone “100 per cent” claims as disparaging products made by other manufacturers. “There is not an iota of reasoning” to show how such standalone claims undermine other manufacturers' products, the company said in its petition, according to Moneycontrol. The company also said the “100 per cent” expression is used across food categories by other manufacturers and alleged that it had been singled out.

₹150 crore inventory at risk The FSSAI action covers products including Dabur Honey, Dabur Honey Squeezy, Dabur Sunderbans Honey, Dabur Himalayan Apple Cider Vinegar, Dabur Virgin Coconut Oil, Dabur Cow Ghee, Real Activ 100 per cent Tender Coconut Water, Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk and Dabur Organic Honey. Dabur has said the order puts inventory worth ₹150 crore at risk of destruction. The company also questioned the inclusion of Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk and Dabur Cold Pressed Sesame Oil in the order, saying the products did not carry a “100 per cent” claim on their labels. Dabur had already started changing the affected labels, advertisements and website references to remove the “100 per cent” claim. It said most of these changes had either been completed or were under way.