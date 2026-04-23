Dabur India appoints Herjit S Bhalla as CEO for India business operations

Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) maker Dabur India announced the appointment of Herjit S Bhalla as chief executive officer for its India business on Thursday.

Bhalla, who served as vice president – Canada & Global Customers at The Hershey Company, will report to Mohit Malhotra, whole-time director and global chief executive officer.

“We wish to inform that Mr Herjit S Bhalla has joined the company as ‘Chief Executive Officer – India Business’ in the category of Senior Management Personnel of the Company with effect from Thursday, April 23, 2026. He shall report to Mr Mohit Malhotra, Whole-time Director and Global Chief Executive Officer of the Company,” the company stated in an exchange filing.