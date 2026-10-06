Dabur India expects second quarter revenue, profit to grow in double digits

Indian consumer goods maker Dabur India said on Tuesday it expects consolidated revenue ​and profit after tax to grow ​by double digits in the second quarter, driven ‌by its India consumer goods business and strong growth in international markets.

The maker of Dabur Amla hair oil said its India FMCG business is expected to accelerate to double-digit growth for the quarter ended September 30, marking its strongest performance in recent quarters.

Dabur said its margins were hit by ‌West Asia-linked inflation in crude prices, which pushed up plastic packaging costs, though the impact was partly offset by further price hikes and cost-saving initiatives.