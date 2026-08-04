Dabur seeks legal advice on future course after FSSAI prohibitory order

Dabur India is seeking legal advice on the future course of action in relation to the prohibitory order it received from Foods Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) on Monday, it said in a stock exchange filing.

“The company is responding accordingly to FSSAI and Dabur India will continue to engage constructively with them to resolve the matter,” it said.

On Monday evening, FSSAI issued a prohibition order on Dabur India over the sale of its food products carrying 100 per cent claims which include honey, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, cow ghee, coconut water, coconut milk and other such products.

The regulator also asked the company to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days. Dabur India had got a notice on April 8 from FSSAI over the misleading 100 per cent claim on one of its products and the regulator said in its statement that no satisfactory corrective action was taken by the food business operator. In response, the company said in its exchange filing, “The company suitably responded by clarifying that no such claim of "100% Pure' is being used on the objected product label.” It also added in its statement, “As a good corporate citizen, Dabur had already initiated transitioning of the product labels as mentioned in the FSSAI letter to new labels/advertisements without the 100% claim. Most product labels/ advertisements/ website as mentioned in aforesaid order, have either already transitioned or are in the process of transition.”