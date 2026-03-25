Daily AMC repo volumes rise sharply in FY26, expected to double in FY27

Triparty repo platform operator AMC Repo Clearing has witnessed a sharp surge in daily trading volumes in FY26, and it is expected to double in 2026-27, a top official has said.

The average daily volume in the market, which is majorly used by primary dealers and corporate treasuries for raising funds against their corporate bond investments, surged to up to ₹7,000 crore a day in FY26, from a level of up to ₹2,000 crore a day in FY25.

Kashinath Katakdhond, Managing Director at the platform, said the daily volume is expected to surge to ₹10,000-15,000 crore a day in the upcoming fiscal year, driven by a widening user base.

"The increase in traded volume this fiscal year is due to more participants coming in, new participants getting activated, and a constant spread between CCIL TREPS and the ARCL triparty repo market," he told PTI. He added that market participants are increasingly leveraging their corporate bond portfolios to meet short-term funding needs, particularly amid periodic liquidity tightness in the banking system. Large corporates, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), and primary dealers have been among the most active borrowers on the platform, while mutual funds and banks continue to dominate the lending side. Since its inception in mid-2023, the platform has recorded total traded volume of ₹10,63,951.25 crore, of which ₹7,32,373.25 crore, or about 68.83 per cent, has been executed in the ongoing fiscal year.