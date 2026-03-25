Daimler Truck Innovation Centre appoints Radhakrishnan Kodakkal as CEO

Daimler Truck Innovation Center India (DTICI) has appointed Radhakrishnan Kodakkal as its new managing director and chief executive officer. He succeeds Raghavendra Vaidya, who became chief information officer of Daimler Truck AG.

Kodakkal will be responsible for expanding the centre’s engineering and digital capabilities and accelerating innovation in close collaboration with Daimler Truck’s global product engineering, technology, and IT teams. He will focus on strengthening and expanding India’s role across engineering, software, digital platforms, and IT operations.

Thomas Ulm, chairman, Daimler Truck Innovation Center, said: “Radhakrishnan brings deep expertise in technology and engineering, complemented by strong global leadership experience and a proven ability to build and scale innovation. As DTICI continues to play a central role in Daimler Truck’s global engineering and IT network, we are confident that his leadership will further strengthen DTICI’s position as a trusted innovation and delivery hub across the global Daimler Truck ecosystem.”