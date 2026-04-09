Dalcore to invest ₹500 cr in first YOO-branded residences in North India

Realty firm Dalcore on Thursday said it will invest Rs 500 crore to develop a branded residences project in Gurugram, in partnership with global design and lifestyle brand YOO.

Scheduled for completion by 2031, the Gurugram housing project will incur a total investment of Rs 500 crore and is expected to generate revenue of over Rs 1,450 crore.

Dalcore is the real estate arm of Gujarat-based Shreeram Group, which is into the manufacturing and export of industrial and edible salts.

Spread across a 2-acre land parcel in Gurugram Sector 53 along Golf Course Road, the development is planned as a single high-rise tower comprising around 96 ultra-luxury residences.

“This will include 93 apartments and three penthouses, in a 5 lakh sq ft area,” people in the know said. Residences are expected to be priced at Rs 10 crore and above, positioning the project firmly within Gurugram’s ultra-premium residential segment. Dalcore Managing Director Sidharth Chowdhury told Business Standard that 30 per cent of the inventory has been sold out before the formal launch. He added that the investor cohort included non-resident Indians (NRIs) from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore and the United States. This will be YOO’s entry into the North India market. Currently, there are seven YOO-branded residences in India, according to information on the firm’s website. These are located in Pune, Hyderabad and Mumbai.