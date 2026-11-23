Dalmia Bharat Ltd has approved a share buyback of up to ₹700 crore at a maximum price of ₹1,850 per share. The buyback will be conducted through the open-market route on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The company's board approved the proposal at its meeting held today. The buyback will cover up to 37,83,783 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹2 each, representing approximately 2.02 per cent of its existing paid-up equity share capital, assuming purchases are made at the maximum price.

The company will purchase the shares from eligible shareholders and beneficial owners, excluding promoters, members of the promoter group and persons in control of the company.

How is the buyback different from a tender offer? Dalmia Bharat has opted for the open-market route rather than a tender offer. Under the open-market mechanism, the company purchases shares through the stock exchanges at prevailing market prices, subject to the approved maximum price of ₹1,850 per share. This differs from a tender offer, under which a company offers to buy shares directly from eligible shareholders at a pre-determined price, subject to the applicable acceptance process. The open-market route allows purchases at prices up to the approved ceiling, rather than requiring the company to buy shares at a single pre-determined tender-offer price. Buyback size and timelines Under the approved terms, Dalmia Bharat will have to utilise at least 75 per cent of the maximum buyback size, amounting to ₹525 crore, towards the share repurchase.

The company will also have to deploy at least ₹280 crore, or 40 per cent of the maximum buyback size, during the initial half of the 66 working days from the date the buyback opens. At the maximum buyback price of ₹1,850 per share, the minimum buyback amount of ₹525 crore would translate into approximately 2,837,837 shares. If the company purchases shares at prices below ₹1,850, the actual number of shares bought back could be higher, subject to the overall buyback limit of ₹700 crore. The maximum buyback size represents 9.64 per cent of the company's aggregate paid-up equity share capital and free reserves, based on its standalone financial statements as of March 31, 2026. It accounts for 4.49 per cent on a consolidated basis.