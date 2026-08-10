DBS Bank India sanctions ₹520 crore construction finance to K Raheja Corp

DBS Bank India has sanctioned a fresh construction finance facility of Rs 520 crore to a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of Mumbai-based real estate developer K Raheja Corp for the development of a commercial tower in Pune.

Located in Balewadi, the tower spans 1.1 million square feet (msf) of Grade A office space. Located in one of Pune’s fastest-growing business districts, the project is designed to address the growing need for high-quality, future-ready office spaces, DBS and K Raheja Corp said in a joint statement issued on Monday.

Santanu Mitra, managing director and country head, corporate banking (large and midcap), DBS Bank India, said, “As businesses increasingly seek high-quality, environmentally responsible workplaces, demand for future-ready commercial developments continues to grow. We are pleased to partner with K Raheja Corp on this landmark project in Pune, reflecting our commitment to supporting sustainable development through tailored financing solutions and deep sector expertise.”

According to Vinod Rohira, managing director and chief executive officer, K Raheja Corp, Balewadi is fast becoming the epicentre of Pune's commercial growth story. In the first half of 2026 (H1 2026), Pune recorded office space absorption of 6.4 million square feet (msf), up 56 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to Savills India, a property consultancy firm. Pune recorded the highest half-yearly leasing volume in the last decade. The city emerged as India's second-largest office market after Bengaluru. Leasing activity was primarily driven by information technology and business process management (IT-BPM), flexible workspaces, and engineering and manufacturing, with the latter replacing banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) among the top three demand drivers, Savills noted.