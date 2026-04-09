Decision on Tata Sons listing likely soon amid Trusts controversies

The new framework is expected to indicate if Tata Sons will continue to be categorised as an upper-layer NBFC or not. Based on that clarity, Tata Sons will possibly take action on listing, a source said.

Within the Tata universe, the view on listing the holding company is split. While Tata Sons had sought an exemption from mandatory listing by turning net debt-free more than a year ago, its opinion on the issue seems to be guarded now, according to a person in the know. Tata Sons’ largest shareholder, Tata Trusts, is also a divided house on listing. Tata Trusts Vice-Chairman Venu Srinivasan was quoted in the media on Thursday, supporting listing of Tata Sons. Some other trustees are also learnt to be backing Tata Sons listing.