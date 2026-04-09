Decision on Tata Sons listing likely soon amid Trusts controversies

A questionnaire sent to the RBI on the matter remained unanswered until the time of going to press.
The RBI had in 2022 categorised 15 entities, including Tata Sons, as upper-layer NBFCs, mandating them to list by September 30, 2025. Tata Sons had subsequently, in a request to the RBI, sought to surrender its Core Investment Company (CIC) registration by becoming net debt-free to avoid the mandatory listing requirement. The RBI has not made any public comment on the subject even as Tata Sons has remained a private company beyond the mandated IPO (initial public offering) date of September 30, 2025.