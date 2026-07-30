Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Q1 result: Profit doubles to ₹490 cr
The fertiliser and industrial chemicals maker reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit as total income increases on the back of stronger business performance
The fertiliser and industrial chemicals maker reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit as total income increases on the back of stronger business performance
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Thursday reported a two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹490.04 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly due to higher revenue.
Its net profit stood at ₹243.86 crore in the year-ago period.
The total income rose to ₹3,262.21 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹2,682.52 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd is one of the leading producers of fertilisers and industrial chemicals in the country.
The company has manufacturing facilities in Taloja Maharashtra; Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh; Panipat Haryana; and Dahej Gujarat.
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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:17 PM IST