Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Thursday reported a two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹490.04 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly due to higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at ₹243.86 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to ₹3,262.21 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹2,682.52 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd is one of the leading producers of fertilisers and industrial chemicals in the country.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Taloja Maharashtra; Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh; Panipat Haryana; and Dahej Gujarat.