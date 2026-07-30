Home / Companies / News / Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Q1 result: Profit doubles to ₹490 cr

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Q1 result: Profit doubles to ₹490 cr

The fertiliser and industrial chemicals maker reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit as total income increases on the back of stronger business performance

Sailesh C Mehta, chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) and chairman and managing director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation
Sailesh C Mehta, chairman of the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) and chairman and managing director of Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd on Thursday reported a two-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹490.04 crore for the quarter ended June, mainly due to higher revenue.

Its net profit stood at ₹243.86 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to ₹3,262.21 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹2,682.52 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd is one of the leading producers of fertilisers and industrial chemicals in the country.

The company has manufacturing facilities in Taloja Maharashtra; Srikakulam Andhra Pradesh; Panipat Haryana; and Dahej Gujarat.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HFCL bags fresh order for optical fibre cable exports worth ₹441 crore

Piramal Pharma eyes mid-teens growth in FY27, prioritises organic expansion

ChrysCapital acquires Novartis India, appoints Vikas Gupta as CEO

L&T secures LNTP for mega order from NTPC to set up 2 800 MW thermal plants

Premium

L&T bags major EPC order from Kuwait Oil Company for export facilities

Topics :Q1 resultsDeepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals CorporationDeepak Fertilisers

First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story