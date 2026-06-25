Deeptech startup QOSMIC raises $3.3 million in seed funding round

QOSMIC, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech company building optical communication infrastructure for space, said on Wednesday that it raised $3.33 million in a seed funding round.

The funding will accelerate the company's work to build the data layer of the space economy, the network that carries information between satellites, orbital data centres, and the ground network.

In a statement, Shreyaans Jain, co-founder and CEO of the company, said, "The next decade of the space economy will be defined by data. Satellites are becoming exponentially more capable, but the infrastructure connecting them to Earth has not kept pace." "We believe optical communications will become as fundamental to space infrastructure as fibre optics became to the internet. This funding enables us to accelerate that transition and build the connectivity layer that the next generation of space applications will rely on," he added.