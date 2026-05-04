Delhi HC restrains EaseMyBiz from launching app in MakeMyTrip case

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued an interim direction restraining EaseMyBiz Technologies LLP from launching its proposed courier services application or activating its website under the name “EaseMyBiz”, in a trademark dispute initiated by MakeMyTrip India.

Justice Tushar Rao Gedela clarified that the restraint is confined to the defendant’s digital rollout. The court recorded that the mobile application remains under development and the corresponding domain is yet to go live, while emphasising that the underlying courier business is not being halted.

“If you have not launched it or not started yet, don't, that's all,” the court remarked, adding, “App and domain name, you will stop for a while. The rest you can carry on. We are not stopping your business.”

Opposing the plea, EaseMyBiz contended that there is no likelihood of consumer confusion, arguing that its services are limited to courier operations, which are distinct from the plaintiff’s corporate travel booking platform operated under the “MyBiz” mark. Its counsel submitted, “If I have to book a flight from Delhi to Mumbai, it can't happen that I'll go to my website and I will courier myself to Bombay from Delhi.” The defendant further argued that the plaintiff cannot claim exclusive rights over the expression “MyBiz” across unrelated sectors. “We can't assume that a person is a stupid person that he won't even understand the difference between a courier company and a company which is into the business of booking of flights,” counsel said, citing precedents permitting similar marks for different lines of business.

MakeMyTrip, however, characterised the defendant as an “enlightened copycat” and underscored the commercial strength of its MyBiz vertical. It submitted that the brand has recorded a turnover of ₹13,688 crore since 2017 and that over ₹361 crore has been spent on its promotion. “It is not merely a sub-brand, it is almost a main brand of the plaintiff,” the counsel argued. The plaintiff also pointed out that EaseMyBiz adopted its mark only in April 2025 and sought registration on a “proposed to be used” basis, noting that its website remains inactive. "It appears to the court that it would be just to direct the defendant to refrain from launching this app," the court said.