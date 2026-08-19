Delhi HC seeks Beco's response in disparagement suit filed by HUL

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought a response from Beco, the company making cleaning products, in a suit filed by consumer goods giant Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), alleging that Beco had disparaged HUL products Surf Excel and Vim by saying they cause skin irritation.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani on Wednesday issued notice to Kwick Living (I) Private Limited, which owns Beco, on HUL’s disparagement and trademark infringement suit and its application seeking an interim injunction. The court, however, declined to pass an interim restraint after hearing HUL’s submissions and said it wanted to hear Beco’s response before deciding the plea.

Senior advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for HUL, argued that Beco’s campaign was not legitimate comparative advertising but an attempt to portray competing products as unsafe. The advertisements refer to the presence of linear alkylbenzene sulphonate (LAS) and benzisothiazolinone (BIT), alleging that these substances can cause skin irritation and allergies, while encouraging consumers to opt for Beco products. Sibal contended that comparative advertising cannot cross into product disparagement. According to him, even where an advertisement contains an element of factual information, the manner in which it is presented cannot be misleading or unfair. He submitted that Beco had relied on findings concerning the effect of an individual chemical following prolonged and direct skin exposure and projected those findings as evidence that HUL’s finished consumer products cause similar harm.

HUL also argued that Beco had not conducted testing of the finished products to substantiate the claims made in its advertisements. Sibal said a domestic testing standard specifically covers such assessment and that HUL had tested its products under the applicable standard, with no adverse effects being detected. Sibal further alleged that Beco had relied on an older regulatory report while overlooking a subsequent report issued by the same regulator. He also pointed to the presence of a similar surfactant in Beco’s own product, questioning its claim of being free from ‘harsh chemicals’. On the question of interim relief, HUL argued that the balance of convenience was in its favour. It said Beco could continue advertising its products without making references to HUL’s brands, while continued dissemination of the disputed campaign could cause lasting reputational damage to HUL.