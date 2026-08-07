Delhi HC stays FSSAI order restricting Dabur's use of '100%' product claims

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) order restraining Dabur from selling food products carrying labels such as ‘100% Pure’, ‘100% Natural’, ‘100% Purity Guaranteed’ and ‘100% Organic’, observing that the company should have been heard before such a direction was issued.

Justice Amit Mahajan granted interim relief to Dabur and stayed the 3 August order until the next hearing, scheduled for 24 August.

The court was hearing Dabur's challenge to the FSSAI directive prohibiting the use of ‘100%’ claims across a range of products.

Appearing for Dabur, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that the company had marketed products bearing such descriptions for several decades and contended that the authority lacked the power to impose a blanket prohibition in the manner adopted.

He further submitted that the order had been issued without a show-cause notice or an opportunity to be heard, in breach of the principles of natural justice. Representing FSSAI, Central Government Standing Counsel (CGSC) Ashish Dixit defended the regulator's action, stating that an improvement notice had been issued to the company. He also pointed out that in an earlier dispute concerning Dabur's use of ‘100%’ claims for fruit juice, the High Court had declined to grant interim protection. After hearing both sides, the court found that Dabur had established a prima facie case warranting interim relief and stayed the operation of the FSSAI order.

The regulator had barred the use of the claims on the grounds that such expressions were ambiguous, incapable of verification and liable to mislead consumers. The prohibition applies to products including honey, cow ghee, apple cider vinegar, virgin coconut oil, sesame oil, coconut water and coconut milk. In its petition, Dabur argued that the regulator had acted without first issuing a show-cause or improvement notice or giving the company an opportunity to explain its position. Referring to the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, it contended that FSSAI was required to seek clarification from a food business operator and consider its response before taking adverse action.

The company also challenged the order as non-speaking, arguing that it failed to explain why the ‘100%’ descriptions were allegedly misleading. According to Dabur, claims such as ‘100% pure’ for single-ingredient products such as honey are factually accurate and do not, by themselves, violate the regulations. Dabur further submitted that compliance with the order would force it to withdraw, destroy or repackage products valued at more than ₹150 crore, making the measure arbitrary and disproportionate. It also alleged that FSSAI's publication of the order on social media had caused reputational damage by creating the impression that its products were substandard.