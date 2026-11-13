Delhivery signs MoUs to deploy up to 2,000 electric commercial vehicles

Delhivery Ltd, India’s largest integrated logistics services provider, has signed memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with Tata Motors, Euler Motors and Montra Electric to deploy 1,500-2,000 four-wheeler electric commercial vehicles across its intra-city logistics network over the next 12-18 months.

The agreements mark the first step in Delhivery’s plan to put close to 5,000 electric commercial vehicles on the road within three years.

The push is focused on its intra-city fleet operating below 200 km a day, a segment where electric vehicles are increasingly competitive with diesel vehicles on total cost of ownership.

The electric fleet deployment will span multiple small commercial vehicle categories, beginning with vehicles suited for urban deliveries and later expanding to higher-capacity electric commercial vehicles for operations requiring larger payloads.

Electric vehicles currently account for about 12-13 per cent of Delhivery’s eligible intra-city fleet. Backed by investments in advance payments for vendors and in charging and parking infrastructure, the company aims to raise that share to more than 50 per cent over the next two-three years. It also plans to fully electrify its sub-200 km fleet within four-five years. Fleet electrification is part of Delhivery’s broader effort to reduce the environmental impact of its operations. Alongside increasing EV deployment, the company is also optimising network planning and vehicle utilisation to reduce unnecessary kilometres travelled. Delhivery is piloting charging infrastructure at its facilities, starting with Delhi-NCR.

The company plans to provide low-cost charging and free parking to vendor partners to encourage wider EV adoption. The collaboration with Tata Motors will include the Tata Intra EV. Euler Motors’ Turbo City Plus will be the first vehicle deployed and will serve smaller commercial applications. Larger electric vehicles will be added later for heavier-payload operations. The collaboration with Montra Electric is aimed at expanding EVIATOR deployments nationwide, building on its existing performance in Delhivery’s network. “Scaling fleet electrification means finding solutions that work across the diverse needs of our network without compromising operational efficiency. Partnering with Tata Motors, Euler Motors and Montra Electric lets us expand our electric fleet across vehicle categories,” said Prashant Gazipur, chief operating officer, In City Operations, Delhivery.