Delhivery rejigs top leadership: Vani Venkatesh elevated, Ajith Pai to exit

Delhivery on Saturday announced a senior leadership change, elevating Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) Vani Venkatesh as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Chief Operating Officer (COO) and KMP Ajith Pai will leave the logistics company at the close of business on September 15, 2026, to pursue opportunities on his own, according to Delhivery's press release.

Vani Venkatesh elevated

Venkatesh joined Delhivery in February 2025 as CBO and KMP, where she was responsible for revenue functions. In her new role, she will oversee revenue, marketing and customer experience and work with the company's operations teams. She will continue as KMP.

Venkatesh has more than two decades of experience across companies including Airtel, McKinsey, Unilever and Abbott Nutrition. At Airtel, she held roles including CEO of Global Business, CEO of the Delhi-NCR region, Chief Marketing Officer and CEO of its retail business. She holds a postgraduate diploma in management from the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, and is a qualified chartered accountant, cost and works accountant and company secretary. Ajith Pai to leave Pai, a founding member of Delhivery, has served as CFO and later as COO. His responsibilities have been transitioned to the company's new executive operations leadership, the company said.

“Ajith is a founding member of Delhivery and has made invaluable contributions to the company since the very beginning, as CFO and then as COO,” Delhivery Managing Director and CEO Sahil Barua said. In November 2025, CFO Amit Agarwal stepped down and was succeeded by Vivek Pabari, while independent director Aruna Sundararajan resigned from the board. In April 2026, Chairman Deepak Kapoor and independent director Saugata Gupta stepped down from the board as part of a board refresh. In May, Delhivery appointed six senior executives to C-suite roles, including Varun Bakshi as Chief Sales Officer, Vikas Kapoor as Chief Strategy Officer, and three executives as COOs. The company said the leadership changes follow earlier appointments this year, including Varun Bakshi as Chief Sales Officer, Vikas Kapoor as Chief Strategy Officer, Arun Bagavathi, Prashant Gazipur and Nikhil Ummat as COOs, and Sunny Raja as Chief Procurement Officer.

Q1 profit falls 65 per cent The leadership changes come on the day Delhivery reported a 65 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹31.91 crore for the June quarter. Revenue from operations rose 27.8 per cent to ₹2,930.73 crore. Total expenses increased 29.4 per cent to ₹3,011.60 crore during the quarter. Freight, handling and servicing costs rose 31.4 per cent to ₹2,152.16 crore, while employee-benefit expenses increased 21.6 per cent to ₹428.96 crore. The June-quarter figures include Ecom Express, which became a Delhivery subsidiary in July 2025 and a wholly owned subsidiary in December. This affects the year-on-year comparison, Business Standard reported.