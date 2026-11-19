Taiwan's Delta Electronics aims to at least triple its India revenue over the next four ​to five years as global investment in AI data ​centres accelerates, a senior executive at the power and cooling ‌systems supplier told Reuters.

India is emerging as Asia's fastest-growing data centre market, with capacity set to more than triple by 2029, requiring $110 billion in investment, according to property consultancy JLL India.

"We would like to achieve a growth of at least three times what we are in the next four to five years, because we see a good market or good pull from the AI data center industry, where we are heavily present," ‌Delta Electronics India Managing Director Niranjan Nayak said.

Total revenue at the company rose 16% to ₹3,761 crore ($402.38 million) in fiscal 2025, while net profit climbed 12% to ₹137 crore, according to Tofler data. Delta did not disclose its India revenue. Nayak said demand from AI data centres, electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, energy projects, electric ​vehicles and buildings would drive growth. Delta, which partners with Nvidia on data centre ‌projects globally and supplies major cloud providers, expects its India data centre and telecom business to contribute 50%-55% of revenue ​within ‌four to five years, up from 40%-42%, as it expands manufacturing capacity. Stronger-than-expected ‌demand has also accelerated hiring. Delta's India workforce has surpassed 5,000, and Nayak expects headcount to grow about 15% annually over the ‌next ​two to three ​years.