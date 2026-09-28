Despite geopolitical risks, Street remains bullish on Petronet LNG outlook

Many analysts who went to Petronet LNG’s Kochi terminal for a management meet are positive on the prospects of India’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure company. This is a contrarian take given the current geopolitics. Gas supply has been affected by the US-Israel-Iran war and the stock has seen substantial correction. The management of Petronet, which is 50 per cent owned by public sector oil and gas companies (12.5 per cent each by Bharat Petroleum or BPCL, Gail, Indian Oil, and ONGC) is positive about quick resumption of Qatar supply following resolution of the Iran conflict, whenever that might happen.