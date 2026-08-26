Devyani International, Sapphire Foods revise proposed merger scheme

Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India have revised their proposed merger scheme after the termination of a planned secondary share sale involving Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd (SFML) and Arctic International Pvt Ltd.

Under the original arrangement, SFML, a promoter of Sapphire Foods India, was to sell about 18.5 per cent of Sapphire Foods India’s fully paid-up share capital to Arctic International. Completion of the secondary sale was a condition for the merger between Sapphire Foods India and Devyani International.

SFML has now informed Sapphire Foods India that its share-purchase agreement with Arctic International has been terminated by mutual agreement following commercial discussions between the parties.