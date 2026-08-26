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Home / Companies / News / Devyani International, Sapphire Foods revise proposed merger scheme

Devyani International, Sapphire Foods revise proposed merger scheme

Promoter SFML will join the merger on the same terms as other Sapphire Foods shareholders after its planned 18.5 per cent stake sale to Arctic International was terminated

Devyani International (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)
Devyani International (Photo: dil-rjcorp.com)
Sharleen Dsouza New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2026 | 9:52 PM IST
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Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India have revised their proposed merger scheme after the termination of a planned secondary share sale involving Sapphire Foods Mauritius Ltd (SFML) and Arctic International Pvt Ltd.
 
Under the original arrangement, SFML, a promoter of Sapphire Foods India, was to sell about 18.5 per cent of Sapphire Foods India’s fully paid-up share capital to Arctic International. Completion of the secondary sale was a condition for the merger between Sapphire Foods India and Devyani International.
 
SFML has now informed Sapphire Foods India that its share-purchase agreement with Arctic International has been terminated by mutual agreement following commercial discussions between the parties.
 
As a result, SFML will participate in the merger on the same basis as other shareholders of Sapphire Foods India and will receive shares of Devyani International under the scheme of arrangement.
 
The termination of the share sale does not change the key terms of the merger.
 
Both companies had earlier agreed to a share swap under which Devyani International will issue 177 shares for every 100 shares of Sapphire Foods India.
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Topics :Devyani International IPOSapphire Foodsmergers

First Published: Aug 26 2026 | 9:52 PM IST

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