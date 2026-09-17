DheyaTech raises ₹43 crore to scale up small gas turbine engine output

Aerospace propulsion and deep-tech company DheyaTech has raised Rs 43 crore in a funding round led by Avaana Capital to scale up production of its indigenous small gas turbine engines, establish an integrated testing facility and accelerate the commercial deployment of its propulsion and energy technologies.

Founded in 2018 by aerospace engineers with experience at global turbomachinery companies, including GE Aviation and Rolls-Royce, this Bengaluru-headquartered company has spent nearly a decade developing small gas turbine technology in India.

The company is now moving from technology development towards production readiness, with flight trials of its engines targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026 and confirmed orders from Indian and global original equipment manufacturers.

Gurushankara K C, CEO and co-founder of DheyaTech, said the fresh capital will be used to increase manufacturing capacity, establish a fully integrated testing facility for gas turbine engines and support closer engagement with domestic and international customers to accelerate deployment timelines. “DheyaTech is developing a family of small gas turbine engines ranging from 20 kgf to 400 kgf of thrust for applications across advanced aerial platforms, distributed power generation and next-generation energy systems. We will also strengthen our testing capabilities and work closely with customers to take our technology into real-world applications,” he said. The development of small gas turbine engines is among the demanding areas of aerospace engineering, requiring capabilities spanning turbomachinery design, combustion, materials, precision manufacturing, engine controls and testing.

While a relatively small number of countries possess indigenous capabilities to design and manufacture such engines, India has historically relied substantially on imported technology in this segment. DheyaTech is attempting to build these capabilities domestically through a full-stack engineering model under which its in-house team handles the product development chain from design and development to build and testing. The company has developed a proprietary adaptive engine control unit (ECU), giving it an indigenous capability in the electronic control of its gas turbine systems. In collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, DheyaTech has also developed a hydrogen-based flexi-fuel combustor for its 60-kW flexi-fuel turbogenerator. The company is advancing hydrogen propulsion and power-generation technologies, including a hydrogen blower that has received ATEX safety certification, an internationally recognised certification for equipment designed for use in potentially explosive atmospheres.

“The next generation of Indian deep-tech companies will not just adapt technologies developed elsewhere, they will build globally relevant platforms from the ground up. DheyaTech represents that shift — building differentiated, mission-critical technology in a sector of strategic importance to India,” said Vikas Verma, partner, Avaana Capital. DheyaTech is simultaneously pursuing independent airworthiness certification for its gas turbine engines under the guidance of the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification (CEMILAC) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The company said it is the first private company in India to pursue independent airworthiness certification for its gas turbine engines under the CEMILAC-DRDO framework. The certification process is an important step for deployment in mission-critical aerial applications, where propulsion systems are required to meet stringent standards for reliability, performance and safety.