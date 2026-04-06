Diamond Power Infra bags order worth ₹100 cr from Adani Electricity Mumbai
In another filing, Diamond Power said that it has received a letter of intent from Adani Green Energy Ltd for the supply of cables worth ₹19,57,11,313
In another filing, Diamond Power said that it has received a letter of intent from Adani Green Energy Ltd for the supply of cables worth ₹19,57,11,313
Diamond Power Infrastructure on Monday said that it has secured an order worth ₹100.54 crore from Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd for the supply of cables.
The order will be executed from April 2026 to February 2027, a regulatory filing stated.
The broad consideration, or the size of the order, is ₹100,54,10,858, including tax, it said.
In a separate filing, the company stated that it has received a letter of intent from Adani Power for the supply of various sizes of power and control cables at Raipur Ph-II Thermal Power Projects, Chhattisgarh.
The order worth ₹43,26,10,349, including GST, will be executed by July 31, 2026.
In another filing, Diamond Power said that it has received a letter of intent from Adani Green Energy Ltd for the supply of cables worth ₹19,57,11,313.
The order will be executed within 15 days from the issuance of the letter of intent, it stated.
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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 4:22 PM IST