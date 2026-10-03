Diesel boom lifts Reliance and Nayara, leaves state-run OMCs bleeding

In September, Reliance exported 929,000 bpd of clean fuels, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, accounting for more than 70 per cent of India’s clean-fuel exports, according to calculations based on data from maritime intelligence agency Kpler. Diesel/gasoil made up 489,000 bpd, or more than half of its total exports, followed by gasoline at 195,000 bpd and jet fuel at 101,000 bpd. Most of Reliance’s exports are from the SEZ refinery. Nayara Energy was the second-biggest exporter, shipping more than 100,000 bpd.