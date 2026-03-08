Dilip Buildcon targets near debt-free status by FY28 on stronger orders

Construction and infrastructure development firm Dilip Buildcon is aiming to attain a near net debt-free status by end-2027–28 through higher execution-led cash flows from its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) vertical, contribution from its mining business, and asset monetisation via the infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) route.

“Our target is to become a near-net-debt-zero company over the next two years. Currently, net debt is about Rs 2,150 crore, with net debt-to-equity at around 0.32 times. The company plans to reduce net debt to Rs 700–800 crore in this financial year,” Rohan Suryavanshi, head – strategy and planning at Dilip Buildcon, told Business Standard.

The company’s net debt declined from Rs 3,387 crore in 2018–19 to Rs 1,576 crore in 2024–25 but rose to Rs 2,150 crore as of December 2025. The company says the recent increase in debt was a temporary phenomenon on account of a lower order book in the last two years and the subsequent slowdown in execution.

“Our challenge over the last two years was order inflow, because we chose not to bid irrationally. There were limited orders, and competition was extremely aggressive. Fortunately, that has now improved, and our order book is at an all-time high,” Suryavanshi added.