Dilip Buildcon targets near debt-free status by FY28 on stronger orders

Awards in the first eight months of 2025–26 stood at 1,951 kilometres, 24 per cent lower than 2,558 km recorded in the same period of the previous financial year. A pickup is expected in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal as several projects currently under bidding reach the award stage, according to ratings firm Icra.
“Diversification has protected us significantly. Our strategy has always been to focus on sectors where our equipment can be utilised, such as roads, metro, bridges, tunnels, mining, transmission, and renewables. This diversification has helped cushion the slowdown in road awards,” Suryavanshi said.