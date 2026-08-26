Dilip Buildcon weighs InvIT route to monetise its renewable power assets

Dilip Buildcon Ltd (DBL) is weighing whether to set up a separate infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) for its power transmission and renewable energy assets or house them under its existing Anantam Highways InvIT, as the infrastructure developer steps up asset monetisation to build a pool of predictable, long-term cash flows.

“What is still to be debated is whether we will set up another InvIT platform purely for energy or whether the existing investors in Anantam Highways would be of the view that they would like power assets to come into Anantam. But the fundamental idea is to hold these assets through InvIT,” Rohan Suryavanshi, head–strategy and planning, DBL, told Business Standard. He added that the company has yet to reach a conclusion and will consult Alpha Alternatives, its partner in Anantam Highways, which will take the process forward.

The move is part of DBL’s broader strategy of generating recurring, long-term, predictable cash flows through asset monetisation while keeping assets off its balance sheet. The company aims to have three-fourths of its profits come from long-term cash flows over the next two to three years. “At around an 11 per cent yield (on InvIT investments), there is enough market for those assets. We will hold our assets through an InvIT structure. Asset monetisation will be a continuous strategy for Dilip Buildcon,” Suryavanshi added. Recently, DBL’s board of directors approved the proposal to divest the company’s stake in Mekhali Power Transmission Ltd and DBL Renewable Private Ltd, the special-purpose vehicles (SPVs) developing the company’s under-construction power transmission and solar projects, respectively, to funds managed by investment company Alpha Alternatives Fund Advisors. The combined project cost is approximately ₹8,400 crore.

Alpha will invest nearly ₹800 crore of the projects’ total equity requirement of about ₹1,650 crore during construction. The consideration for the transaction will be determined through a phased subscription and closing mechanism, in accordance with the terms agreed between the parties. The definitive agreements for the transaction have yet to be signed. As of June 2026, DBL’s consolidated order book stood at ₹30,215 crore, spanning projects across 12 verticals. Of the total order book, renewable energy and power transmission projects account for ₹8,300 crore, according to Suryavanshi. According to DBL’s investor presentation for the first quarter of financial year 2026-27 (Q1FY27), its renewables vertical comprises projects with a combined capacity of 2.1 gigawatts (GW), with revenue potential of ₹24,173 crore over their concession periods. Meanwhile, the company’s transmission project in Karnataka has revenue potential of ₹11,600 crore over its concession period.

Suryavanshi is bullish on the Indian power sector, citing a strong policy-level push for renewable energy, indigenous manufacturing, storage capacity, increasing power consumption, and the requirement for new transmission lines. Currently, there are five power-focused InvITs in India. Overall, there are 28 InvITs registered in India. As of June 2026, the sector had assets under management (AUM) of around ₹7.3 trillion and a market capitalisation of ₹2.97 trillion, according to the Bharat InvITs Association, the apex industry body for InvITs in India. The Bhopal-based firm, apart from Anantam, has also invested in Shrem InvIT. The projects under the InvIT are located across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka.