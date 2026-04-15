TCS slows dividend tap to fund AI push, cuts payouts for second year

The return to a capital expenditure and acquisition cycle — funded through a lower payout ratio — is likely to weigh on Tata Sons. TCS remains the largest contributor to the holding company’s revenues and profits. Investments in new ventures and equity support for loss-making businesses are closely tied to dividend and buyback inflows from TCS. Over the past decade, Tata Sons has invested a cumulative ₹1.15 trillion in new ventures and existing group companies.