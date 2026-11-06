DLF to invest ₹3,750 cr in JV with Everstone to buy stake in IREO India

DLF Limited, India’s largest real estate company by market capitalisation, and Singapore-based investment manager Everstone Group have signed a binding and exclusive term sheet to form a joint venture (JV) to invest in IREO Private Limited and other group companies in India, the companies said on Friday.

Under the agreement dated November 6, 2026, DLF intends to invest about ₹3,750 crore for a majority stake in the JV.

“We are pleased to partner with Everstone Group on this strategic investment. Bringing together strong industry experience and global investment capabilities, we look forward to unlocking the growth potential of the IREO India Companies,” said Ashok Kumar Tyagi, managing director, DLF.

The parties also signed a separate binding and exclusive term sheet with the IREO Funds on the same date. Under the arrangement, the JV plans to use the funds to acquire a stake of at least 20 per cent in the IREO India Companies, along with certain governance-related rights. The JV’s total economic interest in the companies, including contractual and other interests, will be about 40 per cent, with the IREO Funds holding the remaining interest. The companies said the transaction offe₹an opportunity to develop projects in Delhi, Gurugram and other regions. They added that following completion of the transaction, the IREO India Companies would be run by a “strong, independent management team executing an agreed business plan within a robust governance framework, under the guidance of DLF and Everstone”.

The aim, according to the statement, is to restore momentum and build a stronger business. The statement did not specify whether the proposed projects would be residential or commercial. The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including satisfactory completion of due diligence, corporate, regulatory and third-party approvals, and execution of definitive agreements. Closing is expected during 2027. “It’s our privilege to partner with DLF, especially given their incredible capabilities in a market they understand extremely well. Consistent with our fiduciary responsibilities, we look forward to working hard and creating significant value for our IREO Funds investors,” said Sameer Sain, co-founder and chief executive officer, Everstone Group.