DLF sells all 172 senior living homes in Gurugram project for ₹1,985 cr

Realty major DLF Ltd on Sunday said it has sold all 172 senior living homes for Rs 1,985 crore at Gurugram, amid high demand for luxury housing properties.

In a regulatory filing, DLF, the country's largest real estate firm, announced a "complete sell-out" of its newly launched project 'The Aureva' meant for senior citizens.

The project, spread across 4.17 acres, is located at Sector 63, Gurugram.

"The project has achieved sales of about Rs 1,985 crore, underscoring strong demand for thoughtfully curated luxury retirement living communities that seamlessly integrate luxury, wellbeing, convenience, healthcare access, and meaningful community engagement," DLF said.

The average price realisation is Rs 11.5 crore per apartment. The units were sold at Rs 28,000 per sq ft.

The company is developing 172 luxury residences in this upcoming project with a total carpet area of over 4 lakh square feet and a total saleable area of over 7.5 lakh square feet. Aakash Ohri, Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, DLF Home Developers Ltd, said the project represents "DLF's vision of redefining luxury retirement housing in India." The project will have a professionally managed on-site medical centre with emergency response support. "Once again, this project's strong market performance underscores the growing demand for premium, experience-led residential offerings in India in this segment," Ohri said. DLF has developed more than 185 real estate projects with an area of more than 352 million square feet.