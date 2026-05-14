DLF to invest ₹21,300 crore to complete housing projects across cities

India's biggest realty firm DLF Ltd has announced an additional investment of ₹21,300 crore to complete its ongoing residential projects, mainly in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and the tri-city Chandigarh.

In its latest investor's presentation uploaded on the BSE on Wednesday, DLF said the "pending cost to complete for all launched projects" stands at ₹21,300 crore.

The company also disclosed that receivables from customers against the sale of properties stand at ₹33,840 crore. The net receivables after meeting the pending cost to complete the launched project are ₹12,540 crore.

Post-COVID pandemic, DLF has launched many residential projects in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and the tri-city of Chandigarh, including an ultra-luxury project 'The Dahlias' at Gurugram, which has a revenue potential of around ₹35,000 crore.

On Wednesday, DLF the country's largest real estate company by market capitalisation announced its financial results and also operational performance for the last fiscal. During FY2025-26, DLF Ltd's sales bookings fell 5 per cent to ₹20,143 crore from a record ₹21,223 crore in the preceding financial year. The company had given the guidance of ₹20,000-22,000 crore. On the financial front, the company's profit rose to ₹4,414.68 crore in FY2025-26 from ₹4,366.82 crore in the preceding fiscal. Total income increased to ₹9,816.04 crore in FY26 from ₹8,995.89 crore in FY25. "With an identified launch pipeline ahead, we remain well positioned to leverage this sustained demand momentum through a calibrated and value-accretive strategy and remain confident of delivering our stated medium-term goals," DLF said in a statement.