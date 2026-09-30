DoorDash opens first India office in Hyderabad, plans 3,000-plus jobsv

DoorDash, one of the world’s leading local commerce platforms, has opened its first India office in Hyderabad, starting with 500 professionals and planning to scale its headcount to more than 3,000 over the next two years.

The talent hub, located in Hitec City, marks the company’s long-term commitment to Telangana’s talent and innovation ecosystem.

Team members in Hyderabad will support a global platform serving more than 56 million monthly active consumers across geographies with a combined population of over 1 billion people.

DoorDash has more than 65 per cent market share in the US and recorded over $100 billion in marketplace gross order value (GOV) in 2025, according to the company.

The Hyderabad hub will initially house Customer Experience and Integrity (CXI) and general and administrative (G&A) teams. Its CXI operation will be DoorDash’s third internal CXI service centre globally, alongside Tempe, Arizona, and Mexico City. The hub will support DoorDash’s global operations and help deliver services for consumers, merchants and Dashers across the company’s markets. DoorDash operates across more than 40 countries, delivering over 3 billion orders annually, according to the company. Hyderabad will be one of only three company-owned DoorDash CXI hubs globally and will drive the customer-support organisation from the location as an extension of the global CXI function. More specialised integrity, fraud-review and technical capabilities may be added over time.

“DoorDash choosing Hyderabad to build capabilities to drive its rapid growth is a strong validation of how Hyderabad has evolved as a global talent hub. As one of the world's leading local commerce platforms, with operations across 40 countries and more than $100 billion in Marketplace Gross Order Value (GOV) in 2025, DoorDash is a strong addition to Hyderabad’s growing hyperlocal digital commerce ecosystem,” said D Sridhar Babu, minister for information technology, electronics and communications, Government of Telangana. “Its Hyderabad hub is expected to grow to a 3,000-plus strong headcount, bringing global capabilities in hyperlocal commerce, customer experience, technology and operations to Hyderabad. What is exciting for us is that this goes beyond job creation. It shows that Hyderabad is becoming a place where global digital businesses can build and run important parts of their operations for markets around the world,” he added.

Jenna Kohnke, senior director, workforce strategy and talent acquisition operations, DoorDash, said: “Establishing DoorDash’s first hub in India is an important milestone in expanding our global operations network. Hyderabad’s exceptional talent, thriving technology ecosystem, and commitment to building a world-class environment for global capability centers made it a natural choice for our long-term investment. We look forward to creating meaningful career opportunities and building alongside the incredible talent in the region.” DoorDash’s presence adds hyperlocal digital commerce to Hyderabad’s expanding global capability centre (GCC) ecosystem. The city already hosts more than 500 GCCs, according to the Telangana government. The state is targeting 100 new GCCs, with the aim of creating 1 lakh high-value jobs and 3 lakh indirect jobs.