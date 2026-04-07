DoT extends AGR dues reassessment timeline for Vodafone Idea till June

The telecom department expects that AGR reassessment for Vodafone Idea -- which recently received government relief for its dues and liabilities -- will be completed by June, sources said.

The reassessment was earlier targeted for completion by March 31.

Sources said the review of Spectrum Usage Charge (SUC) is on, following the internal licence fee reassessment by Controller of Communication Accounts.

Accordingly, the timeline has been extended to June, sources said.

The Union Cabinet has given relief to Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) based on the Supreme Court order and 'frozen' its Adjusted Gross Revenue or AGR dues at Rs 87,695 crore for a period ranging from FY 2006-07 to FY 2018-19.

The 'frozen' dues are subject to reassessment. The amount excludes those AGR dues of FY 201718 and FY 201819 which stand finalised by the apex court's 2020 order and payable in accordance. Replying to a Lok Sabha question in early February this year, Minister of State for Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar had said VIL's AGR dues frozen as on December 31, 2025 shall also be subject to reassessment by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in line with the deduction verification guidelines. A committee constituted by DoT on January 30, 2026 will decide on the outcome of such reassessment by the telecom department.