Dr Lal PathLabs expands advanced diagnostics portfolio with genomics buy

The ₹168 crore buy by Dr Lal for a 70 per cent stake in SN Genelab is expected to strengthen the former’s expertise in genomics and broaden its portfolio of advanced diagnostics services.

Brokerages highlight that the acquisition of the profit making advanced genomics and molecular pathology testing major has been made at attractive valuations and should start to fully integrate and reflect in Dr Lal’s financials over the next two to three years. At the current price of Rs 1,952, the stock which has gained 47 per cent over the past six months, is trading at 45-48 times its FY28 earnings estimates.