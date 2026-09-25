Dr Lal PathLabs expands advanced diagnostics portfolio with genomics buy

The brokerage expects Dr Lal’s revenues and operating profit to grow by 15-16 per cent annually over FY26-29, excluding the SN Genelab acquisition. It has a ‘buy’ rating for Dr Lal with a target price of ₹2,100.
The diagnostics sector has been focusing on genome testing companies. In December 2024, Metropolis acquired the Delhi-NCR-based Core Diagnostics, a genomics and advanced oncology testing specialist for ₹247 crore at 2.2 times equity value/sales. Unlike SN Genelab, however, Core Diagnostics was operating only at operating profit break-even levels at the time of the acquisition.
Saion Mukherjee and Kushal Chovatia of Nomura Research believe that these deals highlight the increasing focus of organised Indian diagnostics players on adding high-end, specialised tests to their menus.