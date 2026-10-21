Dr Reddy's receives DCGI approval for esophageal cancer drug Zytorvi

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Zytorvi (toripalimab), through which it aims to expand access to first-line immunotherapy for patients with advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) in India.

The drug has been approved in combination with cisplatin and paclitaxel for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent, or metastatic ESCC, the pharma company said in a release.

This marks Zytorvi's second approved indication in the country, expanding beyond nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

ESCC accounts for approximately 80 per cent of all esophageal cancer cases in India, the company said.