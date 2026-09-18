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Dr Reddy's signs India distribution deal for Takeda's Qdenga dengue vaccine

The deal comes months after India's drug regulator approved Qdenga for use in both children and adults, making it the first dengue vaccine cleared for the country

Dr Reddy's Laboratories
Dr Reddy's said ‌the vaccine is expected to be available in India in the first half of 2027
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 10:23 AM IST
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Dr Reddy's Laboratories said on Friday it had ​signed an agreement with Japanese ​drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical to promote ‌and distribute the Qdenga dengue vaccine in India.

The deal comes months after India's drug regulator approved Qdenga for use in both children and adults, making it the first dengue vaccine cleared for the country.

Dr Reddy's said ‌the vaccine is expected to be available in India in the first half of 2027.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection, is among the world's fastest-growing vector-borne diseases. The ​World Health Organization reported a record 14.4 million dengue ‌cases and 11,201 deaths globally in 2024, including ​232,425 cases ‌and 233 deaths in India.

Qdenga is administered ‌in two 0.5 ml doses, given three months apart, and ‌can be ​used irrespective ​of prior dengue infection, removing the need for pre-vaccination screening. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Dr Reddy's Laboratories LimitedDr Reddy’s Laboratories Dr Reddy'sDenguedengue in India

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 10:23 AM IST

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