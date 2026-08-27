Dream11 pulls from fantasy games to build global sports engagement platform
Dream11 on Thursday said it has moved away from pure-play fantasy sports to building a global sports engagement platform.
Dream11 on Thursday said it has moved away from pure-play fantasy sports to building a global sports engagement platform.
Dream11 on Thursday said it has moved away from pure-play fantasy sports to building a global sports engagement platform.
Dream11 was India's biggest fantasy game company before the government imposed a blanket ban on the category a year ago.
"Dream11 today completes its pivot away from pure-play fantasy sports to becoming a global sports engagement platform. It has discontinued all prizes to focus only on sports content, live streaming, stats, scores, commentary, community, experiences, and social contests," the company said in a statement.
The statement said Dream11 will be transitioning to an AI-first platform, building a highly personalised experience for users based only on their favourite sports, leagues, teams and players.
The platform will also be multi-sport, addressing a global gap and positioning itself as a single destination for sports fans worldwide, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 9:22 PM IST