Drone-based logistics firm Skye Air raises $9 million in Series B round

Hyperlocal drone-based delivery platform Skye Air on Wednesday announced the first close of its Series B funding round, with an aim to raise a total of $9 million. The round is structured in two parts: Series B1 of $4 million and Series B2 of $5 million.

While IAN Alpha Fund, the second venture capital fund from IAN Group, led the funding round, it also saw participation from AVNM Ventures, Faad Capital, Bajaj Capital, and other investors.

With the new funding, Skye Air plans to expand its operations beyond Delhi-NCR into key metropolitan markets including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata. The capital will be deployed across three strategic priorities that include technology stack enhancement to deepen capabilities across drone operations, airspace management (Skye UTM), and autonomous logistics systems.