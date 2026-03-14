Drukair to resume Bangkok flights, add Singapore service via Guwahati

Bhutan's national carrier Drukair has announced the resumption of flights from Paro to Bangkok via Guwahati, along with the introduction of a third weekly service on its Singapore route through the northeastern city from next month.

The services are expected to boost regional air connectivity and reflect the airline's ongoing network expansion strategy, a statement said on Saturday.

"The reintroduction of twice-weekly flights to Bangkok via Guwahati restores an important regional link that has historically played a significant role in facilitating tourism, medical travel, education and business exchanges among Bhutan, the northeastern states of India, and Thailand," it said.

The expanded flight services will operate on the Paro-Guwahati-Singapore and Paro-Guwahati- Bangkok sectors from April.

The additional Singapore frequency is introduced in response to sustained growth in passenger demand and reflects Drukair's strategic focus on expanding access to key international gateways, the statement said. It will offer greater flexibility, improved schedule options and more efficient connections for both inbound and outbound travellers, it added. Commenting on the expansion, chief executive officer of Drukair, Tandi Wangchuk, said, "The introduction of a third weekly service to Singapore and the reinstatement of our Bangkok flights via Guwahati represent a significant step in Drukair's ongoing network expansion strategy." The expansion aligns with the government of India's 'Act East Policy' as well as provides support to the travel requirements of Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) project in southern Bhutan, adjacent to Assam, he said.